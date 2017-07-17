Historic links inspire name of Wellingborough retirement development

A new retirement living development in Wellingborough is to be named after a former factory which made rosebud dolls.

The development of 45 one and two-bedroom apartments, available exclusively for those aged 60 and over, has been officially named Rosebud Court.

Construction of the McCarthy and Stone development in Westfield Road starts in October and the first properties will be released for sale early next year, with first occupations expected in summer 2018.

Regional sales and marketing director Cheryl Bissett said: “We wanted to choose a name for our new development that was memorable, and would resonate with both Wellingborough residents and future McCarthy and Stone homeowners.

“Our chosen name, Rosebud Court, will serve as a celebration of the former factory – a topic future homeowners will be extremely interested in.

“This prestigious new development will offer homeowners the independence of retaining home ownership, while living in a secure, high specification, energy efficient apartment.

What’s more, with the maintenance of all external and communal areas taken care of, homeowners are free to make the most of their retirement, and to spend more time with family and friends.”