Higham Ferrers set to sparkle in the countdown to Christmas

Higham Ferrers is set to sparkle in the run-up to Christmas.

The town’s Christmas Sparkle event is taking place from 11am to 6pm on Saturday (November 18).

Festive fun on the day will include crafts, a fun fair, continental market, live entertainment, Santa’s grotto and refreshments.

The annual event has been organised by Higham Ferrrers Town Council, Higham Ferrers Tourism and St Mary’s Church and Hope Methodist Church.

But as well as the Christmas Sparkle, the town will be gearing up for the festive period with two competitions.

The best dressed shop window competition is returning and will be running from November 18 through to voting closing at midday on Friday, December 15.

This year there are two categories - the mayor’s choice award and the people’s choice award.

The people’s choice winner will be determined by the business receiving the most votes, and the mayor’s choice award will be the mayor’s preferred window display.

Voting forms are available at all participating shops and post boxes are located at prominent locations in the town.

And new this year is the second competition known as ‘An Adorable Christmas.’

The competition is aimed at getting the whole family out and about and discovering more about Higham Ferrers.

Those taking part in the free-to-enter competition will need an entry form before heading out to see how many of Higham’s 20 finest doorways they can find.

First prize is £25 in vouchers to spend on goodies at Higham’s Christmas market, which is taking place on the Market Square on Saturday, December 23.

Prizes, trophies and certificates will be awarded by the mayor at the Christmas farmers’ market.

For more information about Christmas in Higham Ferrers, go to www.highamferrers-tc.cov.uk or call the town council on 01933 312075.