Higham Ferrers pub re-opens under new management after makeover

The beer is flowing once again at The Queen’s Head in Higham Ferrers after closing for a makeover.

Following a three-week closure, The Queen’s Head pub re-opened its doors to customers on Saturday (June 17) with a whole new pub bar concept that bosses say ‘promises to be like nothing else in the town.’

The Queen's Head in Higham Ferrers

The pub has introduced a variety of craft beers, real ales and crisp ciders to add to its offering and hand-made pizzas are now being served.

Hand rolled in house, the rough shaped pizza dough is topped with beer infused tomato sauce and a selection of generous toppings before being served hot and fresh from the oven to your table.

Having undergone a catalogue of improvements under new owners Maximise My Business Ltd, the pub has been modernised inside and out.

The new managers Lisa and Gary Chard, who have a wealth of experience and are delighted to have relocated to Higham Ferrers, are hoping to bring ‘a fresh new experience to Higham high street.’

Inside the pub following its makeover

They have said their number one aim is to put The Queen’s Head on the map as an outstanding community business.

A spokesman for the pub said: “So why not visit the new Queen’s Head and enjoy the glorious British summer nights kicking back in its large open garden with a cool craft beer or get cosy within the softly furnished interior.

“The managers and staff look forward to giving you a real ‘royal’ welcome at the new Queen’s Head, Higham.”

For more details about the pub following its makeover and new management, go to www.queensheadhigham.co.uk.