Higham Ferrers is set to sparkle for Christmas lights switch-on

Higham Ferrers will be lit up for its annual Christmas Sparkle event.

The festive countdown will start with the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights on Saturday, November 18.

Attractions on the day will include a funfair

Attractions on the day will include a continental market in College Street, funfair, live entertainment and Father Christmas parking his sleigh at Chichele College’s Winter Wonderland.

Mulled wine, chestnuts and refreshments will be available on the Market Square and in the Bede House, as well as Christmas crafts and gifts to buy in shops and stalls at locations around the town.

The day of festive fun will kick-off at 11am and culminate with the switching on of the Christmas lights at 5pm.