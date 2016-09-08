Search

Higham Ferrers cyclist raises children’s ward funds

Nathan Clarke presents the money he raised to hospital play specialist Claire Green

A Higham Ferrers’ man has cycled 357 miles over five days and raised £230 for Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital.

Nathan Clarke, 27, a customer service insurance adviser, decided he want to challenge himself to ride from his home in Higham Ferrers the England’s most westerly point – Land’s End in Cornwall – and raise money for children’s services.

On Monday, August 1, Nathan left Higham Ferrers and cycled to Land’s End in Cornwall – just him, his bike, clothes, camping and food supplies!

Several days later, on Friday, August 5, he arrived safely at Land’s End around 5pm having cycled 357 miles – an average of 71.4 miles per day - before catching the train home.

The money was raised via an online fundraising page and via several collections tins displayed around the community.

Nathan said: “Last year I tried cycling anticlockwise around England from Higham to Skegness and then following the coastline all the way around to Berwick-upon-Tweed and Wales. But I got injury and had to quit at Minehead after cycling more than 1,000 miles.

“Land’s End was still in my head and I wanted to visit it one way or another.

“To establish a good cause I posted a question on the Rushden and Higham Ferrers Facebook page asking for suggestions of who I should raise money for. The response was unanimous: ‘children’s services’, so I decided to support Kettering General Hospital.”

KGH matron for children’s services, Donna Mason, said: “This was an amazing piece of fundraising. Nathan worked so hard to raise this money.”