‘High value’ jewellery stolen in Wellingborough burglary

Burglars stole high value jewellery after breaking into a house in Wellingborough.

The incident took place between 5pm and midnight on Saturday, November 25, at a house in Hatton Street.

The offenders also stole electrical accessories.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.