Heritage project to open at Irchester Country Park

This week sees the opening ceremony to mark the completion of a heritage project at Irchester Country Park.

The Heritage Lottery-funded project, Irchester Country Park: Protecting and interpreting a real Jurassic Park, will be open from Wednesday (June 14).

The new interpretation trail telling the story of ironstone quarrying at the park includes some surprising links with iconic structures and events from across the globe.

Among the highlights will be:

A spectacular Dragline View Point feature which is situated in the same location as the photo from the 1930s on the information panel.

A mobile phone operated quiz complete with leader board and chance of internet glory.

A new education zone complete with shelter and a geological timeline.

A new Rocks and Fossils education package for schools

A new weekly volunteer group helping out with all manner of day to day tasks including starting control the scrub in the quarry to reveal the geology and to preserve the wildflowers.

Countryside services manager Chris Haines said: “I am delighted with the wonderful range of new features we are able to offer at Irchester Country park as a result of the Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

“Lots of people have been involved in the project and thousands of visitors will learn about the park’s heritage and enjoy the variety of activities available through this project for years to come.”

Cabinet member for public health and wellbeing in Northamptonshire Sylvia Hughes said: “It gives me great pleasure to celebrate the opening of the Heritage Lottery Funded project at Irchester Country Park.

“The council’s parks attract two million visitors a year collectively, giving enormous health and wellbeing benefits to the population of the county.

“This new project will provide visitors with historical insight, educational features and interactive opportunities for young and old across the county to enjoy, in addition to supporting the long-term sustainability of the park”.