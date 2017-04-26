Helping education to evolve

The Northamptonshire Education Awards 2017 have been launched and we are asking you to nominate your top teachers and brilliant schools.

The Education Awards 2017 are run in conjunction with our sister titles, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and Daventry Express.

The University of Northampton is sponsoring the award for Education Changemaker.

A spokesman for the university said: “The University of Northampton are proud to be part of the 2017 Northamptonshire Education Awards.

“The awards celebrate Northamptonshire’s most talented teachers, pupils, support staff and the very best schools. It’s fantastic to yet again see so many nominations, detailing the excellent works happening within education across the county.”

Helen Scott, dean for the university’s Faculty of Education and Humanities, said: “The University of Northampton is proud to continue to support The Education Awards and announce its annual Changemaker Education Award.

“This award is given to an individual, a group of students or a school which has shown exceptional skill and determination in demonstrating key qualities that have resulted in direct and tangible benefits for children and young people.

“These qualities include the ability and disposition to be empathetic, to devise innovative solutions to identify problems, to work in teams and to take the lead as appropriate to context.”

Wray Irwin, head of the university’s Centre for Employability and Engagement, added: “As a university we are committed to making a positive social impact in Northamptonshire and have set ourselves four ambitious challenges including to make Northamptonshire the best county in the UK for children and young people to flourish and learn; being part of the Northamptonshire Education Awards celebrates the very essence of this challenge and recognises the achievement of others who are passionate about our young people.”

Visit northantseducationawards17.weebly.com to submit your nominations. The event is run in conjunction with Northamptonshire County Council’s Youth Ambition Awards. The deadline for nominations is June 2.