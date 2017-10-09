Help put money back into Corby’s community

Not-for-profit organisations have until midday on Wednesday, November 1, to sign up for help through Corby Council’s One Corby Grants Scheme.

Corby Council is looking to support a number of ‘not-for-profit’ voluntary or community-based organisations and individuals that could provide beneficial services or community projects to Corby residents.

Applicants can apply for up to £500 Small Grants and £2,000 Health and Wellbeing Grants for projects which take place before March 31, 2018.

Corby Council’s Lead Member for Community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “We are urging not-for-profit organisations and individuals to take advantage of these grants and help put the money back into Corby’s community.

“This little bit of money could really make a difference to a project or event, so even if you are not sure if you are eligible please get in contact to find out.”

For the application criteria and to be considered contact Corby Council’s community development officer, Lyndsey Rose, on 01536 464144 or email lyndsey.rose@corby.gov.uk.