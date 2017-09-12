Help KGH improve its services

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is holding elections to appoint nine new governors to help shape its future.

The trust wants to hear from people who are interested in having a say on how healthcare should be provided locally.

As a foundation trust Kettering General Hospital has a trust board made up of executive and non-executive directors accountable to a 25-strong council of governors who represent the local area.

Postal vote elections are being held in September and October 2017.

Members of the public can put themselves forward to represent the following available seats:

There are two vacancies each for Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire and one for the rest of UK (including Market Harborough, Northampton, Peterborough and Bedfordshire).

Kettering General Hospital chairman Alan Burns said: “We are looking for committed and enthusiastic local people who want to help the hospital to improve its services.

“We have a highly regarded Council of Governors who do an excellent job in championing the patient experience of our care and also in holding the organisation to account.

“A number of our governors have come to the end of their terms of service and hence this is an important opportunity for local people to step-up and replace them.

“Governors bring important perspectives, and a wealth of experience and expertise, to our trust board and represent the views of their local community.

“They are strong advocates for the trust in the community and share with the board a common aim of making Kettering General Hospital the best it can be.”

The role involves attending meetings, monitoring the performance of the trust, having a say on how services are developed and delivered, and a variety of statutory duties such as being involved in the appointment of non-executive directors of the trust.

Governors must represent the trust’s core values of being compassionate, accountable, respectful and engaging.

More details of the governor role are available at www.kgh.nhs.uk.

Governors must also be a member of the trust – KGH has about 5,000 public members in the local community.

You can apply either online or by calling the membership manager on 01536 492169.

Anyone who would like to stand for election should complete a nomination form available from the returning officer by calling 0345 209 3770 or email kettering@uk-engage.org or speak to the membership manager on 01536 492169.

Nominations should be submitted by 5pm on Monday, October 9, 2017.

The results of the elections will be on Friday, November 17, 2017. Governors have a three-year term.

KGH is hosting two sessions for prospective governors to attend in order to find out more about what the role involves and to meet current governors.

The dates of the sessions are Friday, September 22, at 2pm and on Wednesday, September 27, at 5.30pm at the hospital.

If you would like to attend the prospective governor sessions, or find out more about the role of governor, contact the membership manager on 01536 492169 or email membership.manager@kgh.nhs.uk.