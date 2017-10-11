Help Irthlingborough charity fill boxes for children in hospital this Christmas

People are being asked to help put a smile on the face of youngsters who will be spending Christmas in hospital.

Chelsea’s Angels, the Irthlingborough-based charity set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton who died of neuroblastoma in 2009, has launched its Christmas Eve box appeal.

Could you help with the Christmas appeal?

It will be putting together boxes to give out to children on the ward at Leicester Royal Infirmary where Chelsea was treated to bring some festive cheer while they are in hospital.

Michelle Tomkins from the charity, which raises money to help children and their families affected by neuroblastoma and other childhood cancers, said: “Each year Chelsea’s Angels children’s cancer charity put together Christmas Eve boxes to take up to the children on the wards at Christmas time.

“It’s always been a huge success and the smiles we receive when we hand them a box are precious and it gives them huge comfort that someone took the time to think of them.

“We need your kind help to make it a great success again this year.

“Each year we have delivered over 100 boxes to very poorly children in hospital or even at home but fighting cancer, but that is because of your amazing donations.

“If you can donate any of the items on the list, that would be amazing.

“All items need to be small as they will be packed into a shoe size box and then gift wrapped.

“If you’d like to make up your own box or boxes please get in touch.”

Matalan is supporting this year’s appeal by donating the boxes, but the charity is appealing for help to fill them.

Donations can include small selection boxes, a small box of biscuits, fluffy socks, Christmas mug/beaker, Christmas DVD, small game, Christmas crafts and colouring pens.

Previous years have seen support from the county’s police, fire and ambulance crews, the University of Northampton, Anchor Trust Care in Wellingborough and many other individuals.

Michelle added: “It would be great to have the same support as the past two years.

“244 boxes in total were delivered in 2015 and 2016.”

Companies can sponsor a box, work colleagues can team up to collect gifts for a box and local shops can be collection points so people can drop off anything they’ve bought to donate.

People can also help send ‘a huge hug’ by donating £5 to fund the cost of a cuddly Christmas themed toy.

If you would like to help with the Christmas box appeal, call Michelle on 07894 461298 or Emma on 07717 606864.