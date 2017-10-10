Help Corby’s bonfire night go with a bang

Corby Council is looking for sponsors for this year’s bonfire and fireworks night.

On November 3 the council is holding its annual free event.

Every year the council looks for sponsors to help support the event and this year is looking for new companies and organisations to get involved.

Sponsors which sign up will be included in publicity material that includes press releases, leaflets, posters and a radio advert on Corby Radio, and will also be invited to join the mayor at the torchlight procession, take part in lighting the fire and watch the fireworks from within the VIP section of the event.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “Corby’s bonfire and fireworks night is the biggest free event of its kind around and is always a real hit with everyone that attends.

“In order for us to put the event on each year at the level it is at, it is essential that we get the support of our amazing sponsors.

“We hope that local businesses and organisations take this opportunity to get involved and be part of Corby’s biggest community event.”

If your company or business is interested in being a sponsor contact Lloyd Baines Davies on 01536 770977 or email Lloyd.bainesdavies@corby.gov.uk.