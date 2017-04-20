Health minister visits KGH after trust placed into special measures

The Minister of State at the Department of Health, MP Philip Dunne, visited KGH today (Thursday) after its recent CQC report.

Mr Dunne took time to speak to staff and directors as well as meeting with local MPs and Conservative colleagues Philip Hollobone, Peter Bone and Tom Pursglove.

The visit comes after the hospital was placed into special measures when it was rated as inadequate by the health regulators.

Mr Dunne said: “I have come here to understand what the issues are, to talk to the staff and management and see what can be done.

“There is obviously some shock when an organisation goes into special measures.

“This is not all about money, this is about doing things differently.

“I think there has been some lack of focus on places of best practice.”

MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone said he was glad to see the minister take time from his schedule to visit the hospital.

He said: “I was very pleased the minister accepter our offer to come here.

“I am pleased that he saw first-hand that the hospital is groaning at its seams.

“The staff here do an amazing job but they are under huge pressure.”