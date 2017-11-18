Have your say on the future of Higham Ferrers Library

People are being asked to have their say on the future of the library in Higham Ferrers.

Northamptonshire County Council is consulting on three options for the future of the town’s library and information service.

Option one allows for the delivery of the library services in Higham Ferrers as a community managed service.

However, options two and three would mean that the library in Midland Road will close.

With the future of the library at risk, Higham Ferrers Town Council has launched its own consultation to gather views from people in the town.

The town council is hoping to use the consultation to find out people’s views on the library, including how much they use it, what they use it for, whether they would be prepared to be a volunteer to help keep it open and are they prepared to pay more council tax to retain the service.

A spokesman for the town council said: “All three options have serious implications for the town council and its budgets.

“Feedback will be considered as part of the discussion on whether the council can support the library financially.”

Copies of the survey can be obtained from the library, the town hall or online at www.highamferrers-tc.gov.uk.

The town council is also urging residents to respond to the consultations by Northamptonshire County Council on proposed cuts to the libraries and other services by going to www.northamptonshire.gov.uk.

