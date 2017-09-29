Have your say on proposed Rockingham Road stadium demolition

Residents wishing to have their say on the planned demolition of Kettering Town FC’s old stadium have less than three weeks to do so.

New owners Harpur Developments signalled their intent to knock the stadium down, with a demolition that could start in November.

A decision on the demolition notice, which will not be made by a Kettering Council committee, has been given a target date of October 23.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed demolition must do so by October 17.

To view the application and leave your comment, click here.