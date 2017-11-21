Have your say on powers to tackle anti-social behaviour in Corby

Corby residents are being urged to have their say on powers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The powers covered by Designated Public Place Orders (DPPOs), which were introduced in 2007, were included within the new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in 2014.

In light of the reduction of alcohol-related incidents and increased powers available to Corby Council, proposals have been put forward for the revocation of the DPPO areas.

Since DPPOs were introduced 10 years ago, the number of alcohol-related incidents in DPPO areas dropped from 744 in April 2007 to April 2008 to just 52 between June and December 2016.

The council says that the new anti social behaviour powers enable officers to be far more responsive to issues affecting the community.

As a result, Corby Community Safety Partnership and Corby Crime and Disorder Committee have supported the proposal for revocation of the DPPO areas following a review of evidence.

Leader of Corby Council Tom Beattie said: “With evidence highlighting a clear reduction in alcohol related incidents and the increased powers available to officers have lead to a proposal to revoke the DPPOs in Corby.

“Our officers can now use several different powers to tackle issues on a case by case basis which is much more effective and efficient.

“That being said we want to hear from residents as to what they think in relation to the proposals and would encourage people to have their say.”

Residents can send their views to community.safety@corby.gov.uk by November 25.