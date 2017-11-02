Have your say on plans for new link road for Rushden Lakes

A public consultation on plans for a new link road for Rushden Lakes is taking place next week.

LXB, the developer behind the multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme, is holding a public exhibition on plans for a new link road for the site which opened this summer.

The first shops opened at Rushden Lakes in July

An advert for next week’s event states: “LXB, who developed Rushden Lakes, is preparing a planning application for a new link road to connect Rushden Lakes to Ditchford Road.

“To help the development team understand local opinion, we are holding a consultation event to display the plans and seek feedback.

“This is your opportunity to meet the project team and view the proposals.”

The event is taking place from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday, November 8.

It is being held in The Boathouse on the boardwalk at Rushden Lakes.

For further information about the event, email contact@rushdenlakeslinkroad.co.uk or call 07788 464147.

Following the public exhibition and for the duration of the consultation, the designs will be available to see on www.rushdenlakeslinkroad.co.uk.