Have your say on plans for new distribution centre in Raunds at public meeting

A public meeting is being held over plans for a new distribution centre in Raunds.

The application is for a distribution centre with ancillary offices, parking, servicing and landscaping at West End on land north of Brick Kiln Road in the town.

Documents submitted as part of the application by Equation Properties Limited state: “It is considered that these proposals offer a form of development and high quality of design appropriate to its location and the proposed use.”

The application has yet to be considered by East Northants Council (ENC), but Raunds Town Council is holding a public meeting next week due to concerns people have raised about it.

A statement on the town council website says: “Raunds Town Council shares the concerns of many local residents that this development is unsuitable for the local area.”

The town council has already submitted a letter to ENC containing details of its ‘strong opposition’ to the application, which received outline approval in 2011.

The letter states: “The creation of new employment opportunities within the borough are welcomed, and have been established on this site by the 2011 planning application.

“It was clear that when recommending that scheme for approval, there was a clear intent to agree a design code for the development that reflected the parameters suggested by the outline application.

“This scheme seeks to intensify the distribution use of the site; increase the amount of developed floorspace; increase the height of the buildings; increase the number of HGV movements; allow HGV traffic closer to residential properties neighbouring the site; and allow 24-hour operation.

“The town council do not support this overdevelopment of the site, which will lead to unaceptable living conditions for the neighbouring residents.”

The public meeting starts at 6.30pm on Thursday (July 27) in the council chamber of The Hall in Thorpe Street, Raunds.

Residents are invited to share their thoughts and views on the application with town councillors.

Councillors will then consider whether they should submit any additional comments to ENC.