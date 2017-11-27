Have your say on new Corby special school

A consultation in order to authorise the signing of a funding agreement that will establish a new Corby special school is under way.

Scheduled to open in September 2018 and with building currently already under way, Red Kite Academy will be the town’s new 100-place special school.

The school will offer a dynamic multi-professional provision for children and young people with severe and profound learning difficulties or with a presentation on the autistic spectrum.

The school is being built to meet the needs of children with complex learning difficulties and to reduce the burden on families who previously have had to transport their children to various sites across the county.

The trustees of the new academy are undertaking statutory consultation in order to authorise the signing of a funding agreement that will establish the Red Kite Academy.

A consultation document said: “We are eager to hear from all stakeholders their views on the proposed academy in order to enable us to work harmoniously with education and community partners across the region and to ensure that we

will be reflecting the needs of children and families.

“We invite you to complete the questionnaire on http://www.kingsley.northants.sch.uk/questionnaires/.

Consultation events are also being held on December 14 at Kingsley School in Kettering (2pm) and Pen Green Centre for Children and Their Families, Corby (7pm).