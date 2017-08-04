Have your say on Desborough Neighbourhood Plan

Have your say

A second consultation on Desborough’s Neighbourhood Plan is open.

The plan highlights what the town council feels makes Desborough special and how it can move forward.

Residents have now been invited to have their say on the plan.

A Desborough Town Council spokesman said: “After the public consultation last year it was evident from the responses that significant re-writes were required.

“As a result of these, a second consultation is now being carried out.

“Desborough will be developed, the question is, are you going to help shape it?

“Read the plan, have your say about the development future of your town.”

Neighbourhood planning enables communities to play a much stronger role in shaping the areas in which they live and work and in supporting new development proposals.

This is because unlike a parish, village, or town plan, a neighbourhood plan forms part of the development plan and sits alongside the local plan prepared by the local planning authority.

Decisions on planning applications will be made using both the local plan and the neighbourhood plan and any other material considerations.

The draft Desborough Neighbourhood Plan has drawn heavy criticism from Independents for Desborough,

Kevin O’Brien, leader of the group, said: “Desborough Town Council are not renowned for attention to detail, including the fact that the steering group constitution has failed to be met for some time.

“How can a full consultation be taken seriously when pictures and references to ‘Desborough College’ are included with this college actually being in Maidenhead?

“A neighbourhood plan blinded by the words ‘town council’ throughout yet missing references to The Ritz, sports clubs, youth facilities, 400 per cent rises in precept, votes of no confidence, even the success of the carnival, Desborough in Bloom and Pocket Park volunteers.

“It is poor beyond belief.”

To view the plan and have your say, click .

The consultation will be open until September 10.