Have your say on Corby crime and neighbourhood issues

Residents in the borough of Corby will be able to have their say on concerns about crime and neighbourhood issues next week.

Corby’s rural neighbourhood policing team and Corby Council’s neighbourhood management team are joining forces to tackle local priorities during the Rural Week of Action, running from Monday (October 9) to Friday (October 13).

People from across the seven parishes of Corby borough will have the opportunity to speak to council and police officers about local concerns.

Speed gun operations will be running across selected rural areas as well as school education activity, with joint council and police surgeries also running during the week.

Leader of Corby Council Cllr Tom Beattie said: “The week of action is important in terms of enabling both the council and police to undertake targeted work to tackle local priorities.

“It also allows us to link in with local schools to carry out activities around staying safe, which is particularly relevant this time of year as bonfire and halloween season approaches.

“We would urge residents within the rural areas of Corby to take the opportunity to speak to our officers and let us know about their concerns.”

Sergeant for Corby Rural SCT Scott Little said: “The week of action is a great opportunity for the police and partners to publicise some of the good work that has been happening over the past three months.

“The officers will be looking to engage with the public and give them a chance to have an impact on the next set of priorities.

“Officers during the week will also be giving crime prevention advice, tackling speeding and also parking enforcement.”