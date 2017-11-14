Have your say on Broughton Neighbourhood Plan

Residents have been invited to have their say on the future of the village of Broughton.

A consultation on the plan, available to view on the Kettering Council website, ends later this month.

The village currently has about 1,000 houses but the plan recognises it has limited facilities, with movement in and around the village constrained.

Under the plan, a total of almost 100 more homes would be built in the period up to 2031.

A consultation event held in the village found that the redevelopment of the BT site in Church Street and the need for small homes and starter homes were important.

Residents also raised concerns over the loss of character to the village and larger developments, as well as safe access from the A43.

A document sent out by the village steering group said: “We are currently at the forefront of the new Neighbourhood Planning process in Kettering borough, having reached stage nine.

“There are several Neighbourhood Planning Groups at varying stages of developing their own plans but we are the first to get to this formal threshold of the statutory process.

“We are helping to promote this consultation so that Broughton residents will know that their feedback on this consultation and positivity about the future of their own community will be shared with the independent examiner

and will demonstrate just how important this project is.

“Once the plan is submitted, the examiner will assess it for conformity ands suitability to proceed to a referendum.

“All being well, our referendum will be held.

“This is when Broughton alone has the opportunity to vote for their own Neighbourhood Plan.”

To view the plan, click here.