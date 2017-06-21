Have you seen this Corby man? He’s wanted by police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a Corby man who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Jamie Magee, 27, was last known to be residing at Pytchley Court, Corby.

He was due to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on May 31 for two offences, theft and theft of a motor vehicle, but failed to attend.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.