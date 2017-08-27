Have you seen this can of pepper spray? It could be lying somewhere in Northamptonshire

A can of police issue incapacitant spray could be lying somewhere in Northampton.

Police are appealing for help in trying to trace a PAVA incapacitant spray which has been dislodged from an officer’s uniform in Northamptonshire.

The PAVA is believed to have gone missing on Friday (August 25), possibly in either the Grange Park area of Northampton or Old Stratford.

PAVA (pictured) is standard issue for beat officers in Northamptonshire Police and is used to temporarily incapacitate violent offenders, but remains an inert substance unless discharged.

Supt Martin Kinchin, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “The PAVA has become detached from an officer’s kit at an unknown location.

“If discharged it would cause significant, but temporary, irritation to the eyes and nose which can be simply treated by exposure to fresh air or flushing with clean water.

“We would urge anyone who finds the PAVA kit to contact us immediately on 101 and we will make arrangements to have it collected.”