Happy ever after for the Corby girl who touched so many hearts in the 1990s

Cody Hall was just a baby when she first touched the hearts of people in and around Corby, and these pictures from her wedding day show the happy ever after to her story.

The beautiful bride beamed as she walked out of St Michael’s Church in Great Oakley hand in hand with husband Lewis Holt.

Cody with her mum Theresa

They met eight years ago and got engaged in June, but many Evening Telegraph readers will remember Cody from when she first featured in the newspaper in May 1993 aged just 10 months.

She had a birthmark that mishaped the left side of her face.

The family approached the Evening Telegraph after being told by doctors in England there was nothing they could do and suggested they bring Cody back when she was six.

After watching a report on television about Cody’s condition, the couple heard about a surgeon in America who could offer help and realised there may be something they could do for their daughter.

Cody when she was younger

With little hope of being able to get the money together themselves the family appealed for help and within hours the money was rolling in.

Just six weeks after the story was published, £100,000 had been raised by readers.

And within a year, the fund had topped £200,000 - enough to be able to pay for the private treatment that only a pioneering surgeon in America could offer.

Since the first operation in July 1993, Cody has made numerous trips to America for treatment and undergone procedures including facelifts, skin grafts, dermabrasion, eye surgery and laser surgery.

Cody at her school prom

She has been in the newspaper at various milestones during her life, including when she stepped out looking stunning at her school prom at Lodge Park Technology College.

And when she picked up the Young Achiever accolade at the Pride In Northamptonshire Awards after being nominated by her proud dad Tony.

Cody now works on a surgical ward at Kettering General Hospital where she feels she is giving something back to those who may be worried about the treatment they face, just like she did when she was younger.

She still gets recognised sometimes, with people asking her if she is ‘The Cody Hall’ from Corby when she introduces herself to them.

Cody with her Pride in Northamptonshire award

But Friday was a new beginning for Mr and Mrs Holt.

And it was made extra special with a few surprises lined up for the happy couple, including Cody’s parents arranging a beautiful wedding car for them and her dad singing ‘I Loved Her First’ by Heartland at the reception.

Cody said it was an emotional day and there were some tears, especially when she saw Lewis at the altar, but only tears of joy.

And she added: “I just want to show the people of Corby and the surrounding towns and villages that there is a happy ending.”