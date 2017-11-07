Happy ending as Kettering girl, six, reunites pensioner with stolen purse

A pensioner was left crying tears of joy after a six-year-old Kettering girl reunited her with her stolen purse.

The Rothwell woman, named only as Josephine, had her purse stolen in Kettering’s Morrisons store in Lower Street.

But it was returned to her after youngster Rhysi Bushgjokaj found it in British Lane, almost half a mile away.

Rhysi’s mum Chloe Cotton, 28, said: “We were walking along School Lane when Rhysi went round the corner and found the purse.

“There was no money in it but there were some cards and one had a phone number on, so I called it.

“We later returned it to her in Rothwell and she cried with happiness, she couldn’t believe it.

“She did not think she would ever see her purse again.”

As a reward, Rhysi was given a bag of Minstrels chocolates and £10.

Mum Chloe said she was proud of her daughter.

She said: “Rhysi has learned that doing the right thing is the way forward and she was really happy with her reward.

“I’m extremely proud of her.”

Chloe has set up a fundraising page to recover the money stolen from Josephine’s purse.

To donate, click here.