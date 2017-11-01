Happy 40th birthday to Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre!

The Swansgate Shopping Centre marked 40 years of being at the heart of Wellingborough town centre with a party for shoppers.

Originally opened in 1977 as one of the Arndale group of shopping precincts, Swansgate continues to be a key part of the Wellingborough community.

The party took place last Saturday

To celebrate the anniversary, the centre held a birthday party complete with cake courtesy of Don Millers, face painting, balloons and performances from a local Elvis impersonator, Queen Elsa and a Disney Princess stilt-walker.

Shoppers who drew a winning tombola ticket took home party bags containing a commemorative teatowel, Swansgate branded notepad and the Autumn issue of the Swansgate magazine.

10 lucky winners who pulled a ticket ending 77 won a £40 voucher from a store of their choice, while centre store Phone Xpress donated five prizes of phone accessories.

The commemorative teatowel was designed by schoolchildren.

Back in July, children from local schools and the wider community were invited to submit their creative drawings to feature on the teatowel, representing living in Wellingborough and being a customer at the shopping centre over the years.

Eight designs were picked by Swansgate Shopping Centre, by children aged 5 to 11 years, from local schools including Redwell Junior School, Finedon Infants School, Park Junior School, Whitefriars Junior School and Bishop Stopford School. The children were invited to receive their teatowel and prize money at Saturday’s birthday party and are pictured with ‘Elvis’ and Joanna Chapman, centre administrator at Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate, said: “Thanks to everyone who came along to our birthday party, we had a fantastic day celebrating.

“We are proud to have been part of Wellingborough since 1977 and this year have reinforced our commitment to our loyal shoppers by opening our free community lounge and children’s area spaces for our shoppers to use each day.

“We look forward to opening our doors to our customers for years to come.”