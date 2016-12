A handbag was stolen from a van parked in Rothwell’s High Street.

The theft happened sometime between 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday (December 21).

The offenders took the bag from under the passenger seat of the white Ford Transit, which was unlocked.

Witnesses to the theft, or anyone with any information, are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.