Half-price food offer at new Rushden chip shop

A new chip shop is opening in Rushden today – with half-price food on the opening two nights!

Lord’s High Street Chippy will be opening today (Monday, April 24) with some familiar faces behind the counter.

Based in the old Copperfields building at 129 High Street, it is being run by Geoff Lord and his wife Miya and son Damian.

Geoff used to run the Ocean Blue chip shop in the town for a number of years, although he is no longer connected with it.

The first two nights (Monday and Tuesday) they are open they are offering all food half price between 4.30pm and 9pm.

Geoff’s daughter Gen said: “People can expect good honest food and friendly service with a smile.

“My dad headed to the warmer climates of Cyprus for a few years but is now back and has teamed up with my brother, going back to his roots.

“They will be serving traditional fish and chips with all the trimmings you can expect plus donner kebab, pitta and wraps, salad, veggie burgers and grilled halloumi.

“They will be offering a 10 per cent discount to members of the emergency services and Armed Forces as well as pensioners with the relevant IDs where needed.

“There will also be some seating in the shop for people to eat in.”

Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 11am to 9pm with a view to opening on Sundays from 4.30pm to 9pm at a later stage.

Their Facebook page can be found here.