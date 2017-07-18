H&M reveals its opening date for Rushden Lakes

Another big name has revealed it will be opening its new store at Rushden Lakes on July 28.

H&M will be opening at 11am on Friday, July 28 - the same day that M&S and White Stuff have already announced that they will be opening their stores at the new £140 million retail and leisure development.

The fist phase of Rushden Lakes is opening soon

The new store will be offering H&M ladies, Divided, men’s and kids ranges.

On the morning of the launch, customers in the queue before 11am will receive a 25 per cent discount wristband to redeem in store, as well as a goodie bag.

Customers will then be able to look around the store while enjoying tracks from an in-store DJ.

Carlos Duarte, H&M’s country manager for UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand new store at Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre this month.

“Providing our customers with the best shopping experience possible is always our goal and we are confident that our new Northamptonshire store will offer exactly that.”

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976.

Forty years later, the UK and Ireland portfolio has grown to include more than 260 stores.