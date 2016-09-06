Grey saloon may have been used as burglary getaway car in Northampton

Images of a suspected grey getaway car have been released by police after CCTV footage showed it may have been used in a Northampton town centre burglary.

Items were stolen from a shed next to a closed car wash on Bridge Street just before 1.30am on Monday, 20 June.

Now officers investigating the incident want to trace the whereabouts of a grey SAAB, which was captured on CCTV at the time of the offence.

Police also want to know who was driving it at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.