Gretton school converts old pond into creative space

Gretton Primary Academy has used a funding boost to create a new outdoor learning area.

The school received £8,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme and has now completed a project to renovate the old pond.

The pond before the renovation work.

The new outside area was officially opened at the school’s annual Rose Fair.

It consists of a seating area, story-telling chair and performing arts stage and is surrounded by artificial grass.

Principal Jane MacDonald said: “We now have a fabulous new creative space which can be used as an outdoor classroom or story telling area and can also be enjoyed by all children at playtimes.

“Thank you to the Gretton Primary School Parents Association who put the school forward for the grant as well as everyone who voted for the school and helped with the project.”

The school now hopes to install a climbing frame as the final stage of the project.

The Bags of Help initiative uses the money raised from the 5p bag levy to provide grants to environmental and green space projects.