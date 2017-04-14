Grendon school shortlisted for national accolade

Grendon Primary School could be in line for national recognition after it was shortlisted in the prestigious TES School Awards.

The school - which won Primary School of the Year at the Northamptonshire Education Awards - has made the top eight in the ‘Creative School of the Year’ category.

It has created a unique approach to learning which it calls the Global Curriculum.

Throughout the school, learning is set entirely within the context of a specific country, with children immersed in its religion, music, literature, politics, history and geography.

Highly imaginative learning environments form stunning, interactive spaces for children to become fully engaged and pupils are expected to become enterprising, inquisitive and empowered learners, instilled with the belief that they can make a difference in the world.

Headteacher John Wayland said: “The school has a very strong identity - people know what we stand for.

“As an outward looking school, we are networking with like-minded schools across the country and are collaborating with some amazing organisations like EOS Education which are completely changing the way schools think about learning.

“We are committed to looking at education differently, freeing ourselves from outdated approaches and taking calculated risks for the benefit of our pupils.

“Being shortlisted for the Creative School of the Year award at the TES Schools Awards tells us that our innovative approach to learning holds its own against the best practice in the UK and this is incredibly exciting for our whole school community.”

The school is currently rated as outstanding by the education watchdog Ofsted.

It will find out whether it has another trophy for its mantelpiece at the TES Schools Awards 2017 ceremony, which takes place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane on Friday, June 23.