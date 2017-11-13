Great response from customers since cafe opened at Rushden Lakes

Cafe bosses say they are getting great feedback since opening their fifth UK outlet at Rushden Lakes.

Jamaica Blue recently opened a new branch at the multi-million pound retail and leisure development just off the A45 at Rushden.

Jamaica Blue at Rushden Lakes

The new cafe has created 12 jobs as they build and train a team of chefs and baristas to serve delicious drinks and dishes to shoppers.

Jamaica Blue’s food philosophy is to focus on classic dishes with a twist, using fresh, simple, quality ingredients.

With 170 stores in seven countries, Jamaica Blue uses the same philosophy with their coffee by making sure it’s all about the beans.

Since launching 25 years ago in Australia, the company has been sourcing coffee beans from the Blue Mountain region of Jamaica where they have created their own unique signature blend.

Pumpkin, spinach and ricotta flatbreads available at Jamaica Blue at Rushden Lakes

Gemma Sandells, marketing manager for Jamaica Blue, said: “The design of Rushden Lakes is absolutely ideal for us.

“The restaurant is a great size and we are already getting great feedback from our new customers.

“It’s great to be a part of such an exciting new development and work with the on-site team to create a fantastic place for people to visit.”

Centre manager for Rushden Lakes, Paul Rich, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Jamaica Blue and adding them to our impressive line-up of brands.

“They’re relatively unknown in the UK but huge internationally.

“Everyone here at Rushden is delighted that we’re home to only the fifth restaurant in the UK.

“We can already see why they’re so popular, as they serve great coffee and have a fantastic food offer that’s being really well-received.”

Other places to eat and drink at Rushden Lakes include Wildwood, Bill’s, Bewiched and Patisserie Valerie.