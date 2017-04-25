Great Oakley dancer takes national title for third year running

A Great Oakley dancer made history by winning a national junior title for the third consecutive year.

Emily Brown, 15, and her dancing partner Scott Wilson, of Bedworth in Warwickshire, took top spot in the British Junior Modern/Classical Sequence Championships at Blackpool.

The pair rehearse in Kettering and are receiving funding for coaching expenses from local charity The Travers Foundation.

Scott and Emily have danced together since the age of seven and their achievements are impressive, winning a number of national accolades.

They are the first pair to win three consecutive junior crowns in the competition’s 60-year history.

Terry Forsey, chairman of the Travers Foundation, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Emily and Scott have won again at Blackpool - what an amazing achievement.

“They work so hard, and really deserve this accolade.

“We are so proud of them, and happy to help them achieve their ambitions.

“Everybody at The Travers Foundation wishes them all the best for the future.”

The Travers Foundation is a volunteer-run charity which helps 13 to 30-year-olds living in Northamptonshire, Rutland or Leicestershire improve their skills in sports, the creative arts and the performing arts.

