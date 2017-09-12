Great North Run effort raises £4,500 for Northamptonshire charity

Five runners raised £4,5000 for Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust by completing the Great North Run.

The group, all supporters of the charity which has bases in Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby, all crossed the finishing line at the half marathon in Newcastle on Sunday.

Robert Hancock, Carlos Martin and Mark Pearson were joined by Nick Hayton and John Bruce from the charity, which helps people with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities.

Business and fund development officer Mr Hayton said: “It’s just such a fantastic event and the atmosphere was amazing.

“The crowd really help keep you going when it gets tough.

“Robert was our first to finish, in two hours, he was our gold medal winner.”

The money raised will help the charity continue to provide activities and services for the community they serve.

Mr Hayton added: “We are really please with the funding and donations we’ve received and it does really help.

“It helps us provide activities for members and the community, such as table tennis and a trip to the seaside.”

Mr Hayton also thanked local business Elba UK which had generously covered the cost of the group’s food and accommodation.

Teamwork is still accepting donations from anyone who wishes to donate to the group’s cause.

To donate, click here or here.