Great news for Corby food lovers with new restaurant announcement

A new American-style restaurant is poised to open in the former RBW unit in Corby’s leisure quarter.

Developer Mulberry Property Developments is remaining tight-lipped on the identity of the new operator until contracts are signed, but a spokesman has confirmed that a lease is about to be signed for an restaurant which will serve USA-style food with an English twist.

The news came as it was revealed in the London Gazette that the South African owner of RBW - which stood for ribs, burgers and wings - has entered insolvency.

RBW shut in July after 12 months at the site in Corby town centre.

At the time, owner Larkspur Ten posted a message on its website that said: “All good things must come to an end. Spur RBW has permanently closed.”

Now the firm, along with its sister outlets which ran restaurants in Dublin, Belfast, Staines, has entered insolvency.

Mulberry Developments, which renovated the site in George Street at the heart of the town’s leisure quarter, wasted no time in attracting a new operator.

Development director Mark Day said: “I am delighted to say that we have agreed a new letting of the former Spur RBW restaurant to a local restaurant operator.

“They are working very hard behind the scenes to open the new restaurant in October, which will be an American-style diner with an English twist, serving smoked and BBQ meals. We are very excited.”

Until 2010 there was very little nightlife in Corby town cente, with the night-time economy centred around the Old Village.

But after millions in investment from the town centre owners Helical Bar, and latterly Sovereign Land, as well as from Corby Council, Mulberry Developments and other private operators, a vibrant leisure quarter has emerged.

For more information on the RBW insolvency, contact the joint liquidators Michael Bowell and Dermot Coakley on email at forum@mbicoakley.co.uk or by phone on 0845 310 2776.

