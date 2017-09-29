Grand opening for new toy shop in Corby

A new toy shop is having its grand opening this weekend.

Independent toy retailer The Entertainer is opening in the empty unit where Argos used to be in Market Walk, Corby, tomorrow (Saturday).

Lloyd and Kai will be appearing regularly during the grand opening

A post on the Facebook page for Willow Place & Corby Town Shopping said: “We are excited to announce that The Entertainer will be opening in Willow Place on Saturday 30th September!”

Gift cards are up for grabs for the first 20 families to visit the store for Saturday’s grand opening.

Youngsters will also be able to meet Lloyd and Kai, who will be appearing regularly between 10am and 3pm.

As well as demonstrations, balloons and competitions during the day, there will be a free Lego gift for every Lego purchase.

The Entertainer was founded in 1981 by husband and wife Gary and Catherine Grant, and has more than 130 stores in the UK and six international stores.

Speaking earlier this year about the new Corby shop, Gary Grant, managing director and founder of The Entertainer, said: “After experiencing such solid growth across the UK, we are pleased to announce the opening of the Corby store. “Corby continues to offer a strong retail position for our store as it attracts large numbers of family shoppers who are demanding more toy shopping choice on the high street and within shopping centres.

“We look forward to bringing joy and wonder to the children of Corby.”

The new store is likely to create about nine jobs.