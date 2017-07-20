Graffiti measuring 5ft high daubed on wall of Rushden house

A couple have described their house as looking like a ‘ghetto’ after a wall and fence were smeared with graffiti.

The word Sisco was daubed onto a wall of the house in Grangeway, Rushden, as well as a fence panel sometime between 9.30pm on Friday (July 14) and 8.30am the next day.

The same graffiti tag on the wall of the house in Grangeway, Rushden

It has left the occupants of the house, who the Northants Telegraph has decided not to name, with graffiti measuring about 5ft in height on their property.

They said: “It’s horrendous, it demeans the property and the area.”

And they added: “Our house looks like a ghetto.”

The graffiti has been reported to the police and the couple have also contacted East Northants Council about it.

However, they have been told it is their responsibility to clean it off so they will have to arrange to have the graffiti removed from the wall and fence panel and cover the cost of it themselves.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We have had a report of graffiti in Grangeway, Rushden.

“We are treating it as criminal damage and it is being looked into at the moment.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone in the area spray-painting or acting suspiciously at the time.”

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to call the police on 101.