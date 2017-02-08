Gold medal garden bid blooms with Caitlin’s help

A young garden designer from the Wellingborough area has been selected by a garden centre firm in its bid to scoop another medal at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

Caitlin McLaughlin, 26, from Wilby, has been chosen to work alongside lead designer Sarah Eberle on the project – which is being run by garden centre giants Hillier.

Hillier is hoping to win its 72nd consecutive gold medal at the prestigious show and is already the most successful exhibitor in the show’s history.

Caitlin is already an award-winning garden designer, having been awarded a gold medal for her Nature and Nuture show at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park.

She has always had an interest in horticulture and garden design, which led her to a degree and Masters in conservation, and then to the Natural History Museum and Kew Gardens to work in plant sciences and conservation, which ultimately led her to form her own garden design practice.

A spokesman for Hillier said: “Combining her passions for garden design and conservation, Caitlin aims to create spaces that benefit both people and nature and ensures her designs are environmentally conscious where possible – something which will play a large part in her element of the Hillier Chelsea garden.

Caitlin added: “Working with Hillier and Sarah on a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show is a dream come true and such an amazing opportunity.

“With each meeting, I am learning so much about the processes involved in creating a Chelsea exhibit, and the mentorship and support from both the Hillier team and Sarah has been so great.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see what we are creating and am so proud I am able to be involved.”

George Hillier said: “At Hillier we are avid champions of new horticultural talent and want to support future generations, which is why we are so delighted to be working with Caitlin.

“We took a new direction at last year’s show and, following the success of that, we are thrilled to be working with Sarah Eberle again.”

Hillier has been involved in RHS Chelsea Flower Show from the show’s formative years and is the most successful exhibitor in the show’s history with a record 71 consecutive gold medals.