Give something back in 2017 and sign up to support charity

People looking to give something back in 2017 are being urged to join the Help for Heroes team in the East Midlands.

The armed forces charity is seeking volunteers throughout Northamptonshire, to give as much or as little time as they can spare, and get involved in a wide range of events and activities to help support wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

There are already more than 300 volunteers from across the East and East Midlands who regularly dedicate their time but more are always needed.

Placing collection tins within the local community, running a merchandise stall, giving talks to schools and businesses and volunteering at bike rides and running events, are just a few of the ways they can get involved.

Carole Groves, east regional income manager for Help for Heroes, said: “As a charity we rely on our volunteers to help raise valuable funds, I am privileged to have many passionate people supporting us across the East Midlands.

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit the Help for Heroes stand at Willow Place Shopping Centre in Corby next Thursday, January 26, or phone 01980 840220.