Give hockey a go at summer sessions in Corby

Corby Hockey Club is putting on summer fun sessions during the school holidays.

The club is encouraging any youngsters aged between seven and 16 to go along to Corby Business Academy on Thursdays at 5.45pm for the 45-minute sessions.

Youngsters will be able to learn some skills before playing games.

The first two sessions are free and the games will run until August 17.

Secretary Sarah Ward said: “We have had great interest in the junior club and we are now opening it up to 16-year-olds.

“Those who come along don’t need to have played the game before as we have qualified coaches who can teach them the skills.

“We will be entering a number of tournaments across next season and so are looking for new young people to come along and play.”

Equipment is provided, but players are encouraged to wear shin pads.

For more information visit the club’s website at www.pitchero.com/clubs/corbyhockey