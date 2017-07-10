Girl, 17, found unconscious after serious sexual assault in Kettering

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a 17-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in Kettering.

The girl was found in an unconscious state near the play area in Meadow Road at 8.30am on Saturday morning (July 8).

No further details are available at this time but police investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.