Girl, 15, dies after being hit by car near Northamptonshire village

A 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car near a Northamptonshire village.

The victim and a male pedestrian were walking along Welford Road, between Naseby and Welford some distance from the A14 bridge, at about 6.25pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A Ford Ranger, travelling in the same direction, collided with the girl resulting in fatal injuries.

A police spokesman confirmed that the car stopped at the scene and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.