Girl, 10, hurt in hit and run in Corby

Witnesses are being sought following a hit and run incident in Corby.

At about 5pm on Monday, July 10, a 10-year-old girl was cycling across Bennett Road.

She was using the central bollard section and as she left she was struck by a dark grey Peugeot.

The driver stopped further up the road to check his car, shouted at the girl and drove off.

She sustained shock and whiplash type injuries.

The driver of the car is described as bald, chubby, white, in his late 40s and between 5ft 6in and 5ft 9in.

He was wearing a navy blue shirt and trousers and had a local accent.

A second driver, who recognised the girl, stopped.

Anyone who was anything suspicious in the area at the time can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.