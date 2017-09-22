Gift cards up for grabs as River Island opens at Rushden Lakes

River Island is the next big name to open its doors at Rushden Lakes.

The store will be opening to the public at 10am tomorrow (Saturday) and with a DJ entertaining shoppers, free tote bags, glasses of prosecco and 50 gift cards to the first 50 customers all up for grabs, it should be another great weekend at Rushden Lakes.

River Island store manager Lizzie Bullen said: “Everyone in the team is very excited to open this weekend.

“We’ve got plenty going on to welcome customers to the brand-new store that we’re certain will go down a treat with shoppers.

“Rushden Lakes is a brilliant new destination and we’ve seen just how well-liked it is with the people of Northamptonshire.

“We’re delighted to be a part of it. We’ll be bringing the great fashion and excellent customer service that shoppers expect from River Island to this wonderful new location.”

Rushden Lakes centre manager, Paul Rich, said he was thrilled to be welcoming River Island to the centre.

He said: “River Island is an extremely popular brand and it’s great that we’re adding such a well-known name to our ever-growing fashion offering.

“I’m looking forward to seeing River Island become a firm favourite.

“It’s been a great time for us since we opened in late July and we’ve got plenty more to look forward to over the coming weeks and months.”