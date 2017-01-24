Get your geek on at Kettering’s new Comic Con

A huge weekend event celebrating all things geeky is coming to Kettering on Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12.

The first ever Kettering Comic Con is being held at Arena Sports, in Thurston Drive, and is the brainchild of Martyn Brett, who said he wanted to organise his own convention while raising money for a good cause – the Dorothy House Hospice.

Martyn runs his own company, Geekology: It’s A Science, which sells merchandise at comic book conventions up and down the UK.

He said: “I wanted to raise money for the hospice and put a message on Facebook, saying that if it got 500 ‘likes’ I would arrange the convention. It got 800 within three days and it has snowballed from there really.”

Martyn said he only allowed his inner ‘geek’ to surface a few years ago and since then he has travelled all over the UK.

There will be a host of activities taking place at the Kettering event.

These include appearances by actors Matt Stokoe (Misfits, The Musketeers); Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter movies); Nick Moran (Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Harry Potter movies); and Julie Aubrey (Primeval); who will be signing merchandise and posing for photos.

There will also be comic book writers and illustrators on hand to talk about their craft, including Sam Palmer who has worked on Transformers and GI Joe, illustrator Lee Bradley who has worked on Marvel titles and Star Wars and Transformers and sci-fi writer James McInerny.

Cosplay artists will be wearing their creations and judging others’ for a weekend competition, there will also be video game competitions including a weekend-long Mario Kart time trial.

They are available to buy online at www.thelittleboxoffice.com/geekology

For more information, and a full run-down of what is happening at the event, visit www.facebook.com/Ketteringcomiccon or www.its-a-science.co.uk/kettering-comic-con.