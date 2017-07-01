Generous shoppers help raise more than £400 for Corby hospice

Shoppers have helped raise more than £400 for a Corby hospice.

People shopping at Morrisons in Corby last Saturday helped raise £439.24 for the #challenge439 fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice.

The thank you certificate for Morrisons from Lakelands

#challenge439 is raising money in recognition of the 439 patients who have been cared for towards the end of their lives by the Hospice at Home team.

It is hoped that the fundraiser, which is now in its third year and has been taking place throughout June, will raise £10,000 in total.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice, said: “What a coincidence with numbers - our recent store event at Morrisons for #challenge439 raised £439.24.

“£439 is rather apt as we are completing #challenge439 and 24p as 24 volunteering hours have been completed by both Sarah Rae and Michaela Haselip individually in June.

“Both of the girls have volunteered at every store event, which is amazing as they are only 10-years-old.

“Thank you Morrisons and all of your customers, your generosity has helped us move closer to achieving our £10,000 target.”

The hospice in Butland Road, Corby, is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here or like its page by searching for Lakelands Hospice on Facebook.