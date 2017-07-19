Generous contractor helps out KGH

A contractor is saving Kettering General Hospital thousands of pounds by carrying out more than two weeks of work for free.

Lyn Redding, who runs his own company Urban and Countryside Maintenance, has worked on the hospital’s pocket park a number of times since it first opened in 1993.

He has worked for the county council – and KGH – and has put in paths, raised beds, a kissing gate, steps and a sundial.

Recently the trust asked him to quote for a repair to the viewing platform in front of the park’s pond.

As a thank you to hospital and the NHS Lyn said if the hospital bought the materials and covered his travel expenses he would do the work for free.

The work has taken many hours of digging to replace the old platform and put in the foundations for a new one. He is also putting up a fence and repairing a handrail.

He said: “It was just something that came to me. A sort of thank you for all the paid work I have done at the hospital and also to all the NHS staff for the fantastic work that they do, especially as the NHS is so stretched financially at the moment.”

Deputy director of estates Craig Catterick said: “It is a wonderfully kind gesture and one that is greatly appreciated.

“We want to thank Lyn for all of his hard work that helps to make our pocket park such a great place for patients and staff to visit.”

Lyn has made an offer to the hospital to repeat his gesture when other work becomes necessary.