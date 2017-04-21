GENERAL ELECTION: Who’s standing in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough and Rushden?

With the snap General Election less than 50 days away, some parties have started to reveal their candidates.

It will be no great surprise to hear that the three current MPs – Conservatives Tom Pursglove (Corby), Philip Hollobone (Kettering) and Peter Bone (Wellingborough) are all seeking re-election.

Tom Pursglove, Philip Hollobone and Peter Bone with health minister Philip Dunne.

Mr Pursglove’s seat will be a key battleground after the young Tory won with a majority of 4.3 per cent in 2015.

In a statement confirming his intention to stand, he said: “As someone who grew up in north Northamptonshire, it has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life to serve as your Member of Parliament for the past two years, and I am honoured to have been re-selected as the Conservative Party’s candidate for the General Election on June 8.

“I very much hope that Corby and East Northamptonshire residents will again put their trust in me and allow me the opportunity to continue to work hard and campaign on the issues that matter most to local people - delivering more new jobs and investment, standing up for the steel industry, campaigning against unwanted overdevelopment, securing new infrastructure improvements, delivery of the Rushden Lakes development and the A45/Chowns Mill upgrades, and pushing for even more enhancements to the Corby Urgent Care Centre, to mention just a few.

“Together we have achieved so much, but there is still much more to do.”

Andy Sawford won't be seeking re-election.

In 2015 he ousted Labour’s Andy Sawford but Mr Sawford has confirmed that he does not intend to stand in June.

In a letter to the chairman of the Corby and East Northants Labour Party, he said: “Being the MP for Corby and East Northants is the best job in the world and it was the honour of my life to do it.

“I would love to do it all over again, to have the chance to help local people and fight for Corby.

“But after spending the last 24 hours thinking of nothing else, I’ve made a decision that I can’t walk away from my family and work commitments.”

Lib Dem's Chris Stanbra.

Labour have not revealed any candidates for the three seats as of yet, although local councillor Mick Scrimshaw said he expected a decision to be taken next week.

UKIP are also yet to reveal any candidates, with councillor Sam Watts saying their selections will be made on Wednesday.

The Liberal Democrats have already announced their candidates for each constituency, with Chris Nelson standing against Peter Bone in Wellingborough and Rushden.

Mr Nelson stood in 2015 and came fourth behind Mr Bone, UKIP and Labour.

In Kettering the Liberal Democrats will be fielding Suzanna Austin, and in Corby Chris Stanbra will be standing.

Mr Stanbra said: “This election is a huge opportunity for voters in Corby and East Northants to change the direction of our country and ensure Britain has a decent opposition.

“People here may have voted to leave the EU, but many did not vote for the extreme form of Brexit that Theresa May has imposed on us after being backed by Labour.

“For all those who want to protect our local economy by staying in the single market and ensure the people have the final say over what comes next, this is their chance.

“The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government and the only party fighting for a Britain that is open, tolerant and united.”

The Green Party say they have selected a candidate for Kettering and will announce them next week.

They added that they are still selecting for Corby and Wellingborough.